Altigen to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference at 1 p.m. ET on July 14, 2021. The presentation will be given by Altigen's CEO, Jerry Fleming. The conference is free to all registrants.
Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: https://www.altigen.com/about-altigen-communications/investor-relations/
To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Altigen management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email [email protected].
About Access to Giving Virtual Conference
Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.
About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Company Contact:
Carolyn David
Vice President, Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Phone: 408-597-9033
Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden Investor Relations
(346) 396-8696
[email protected]
SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654821/Altigen-to-Present-at-Access-to-Giving-Virtual-Investor-Conference
Please Login to leave a comment