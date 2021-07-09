Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 9:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
Live conference call
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 2925099
Live webcast (listen-only)
https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations
Short URL: https%3A%2F%2Ft1p.de%2Fi2ho
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on
Friday, July 30, 2021 at:
https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations
Short URL: https%3A%2F%2Ft1p.de%2Fi2ho
Telephone replay
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 2925099
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.linde.com%2Fevents-presentations (short URL: https%3A%2F%2Ft1p.de%2Fi2ho ).
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]
