Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 3 p.m., ET. The presentation can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees.

Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat, a reversible LSD1 inhibitor. Salarius is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion study evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Salarius recently announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to study seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Date:Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time:3:00 p.m. ET to 3:25 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/ladenburg7/register.aspx

Members of the Salarius management team will be available to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.salariuspharma.com .

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA
(212) 375-2664
[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (media relations)
(212) 375-2686
[email protected]

