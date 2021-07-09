Logo
Agoda backs Thai tourism 'Phuket Sandbox' campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2021

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Thailand reopens its doors to fully vaccinated international tourists with its 'Phuket Sandbox' initiative, Agoda launches its dedicated landing page, www.agoda.com/PhuketSandbox to help travelers search for and book their long anticipated international holiday at Phuket hotels, resorts, bungalows or other properties that have been SHA Plus certified by the Thai Government's Safety & Health Administration.

According to Agoda's search data, searches for Phuket saw a 67% increase in June, compared to May before the Phuket Sandbox was officially announced on 1 June, with the strongest interest coming from travelers from the United States, China, South Korea, France, Germany and Israel. More than one in four searches in June was for a stay period of 14 days or more. Thailand is the second most searched international destination for Americans in June, and the top five Thai cities for Americans are: Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Chiang Mai.

At Agoda.com/PhuketSandbox, travelers can easily browse availability and pricing for the approved SHA Plus properties in real time, and can access Agoda's dedicated Phuket and Thailand travel guides for further information on the Phuket Sandbox initiative, while drawing inspiration for local activities and attractions.

John Brown, CEO of Agoda, said: "Thailand has taken its first step to reopen its doors to long and short haul travelers with the launch of the Phuket Sandbox. Phuket is a beautiful, tropical island that has great beaches and offers a wide range of exciting activities, sightseeing opportunities and amazing cuisine, all of which can be enjoyed under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. With Agoda's combination of our global reach and extensive local knowledge, we want to inspire travelers ready and eligible to travel, to easily find approved accommodation to suit their Phuket Sandbox travel needs."

Where to stay in Phuket

For travelers looking for a rejuvenating getaway, Crest Resort Pool & Villas is the perfect respite perched on Tri Trang Beach, just outside Patong. It has its own Prima and Holistic Wellness Village with a wide range of spa programs to choose from.

Those looking to indulge can check-in The Nai Harn, which boasts stunning sea views and overlooks Nai Harn beach. Travelers can not only enjoy a quiet and luxurious stay waking up to the ocean or mountain views, but even arrange beachside butler services and private terrace barbecues.

Or for those looking to be near food, shopping and activities like water sports, stay at boutique resort Burasari Phuket just 50 metres from the famous Patong Beach and 10-minute walk from Jungceylon Shopping Mall.

Note to editors:

Agoda search data was collected on 1st July for the search dates: 1 – 31st May 2021, and 1 – 30th June 2021.

About the Phuket Sandbox

  • The Phuket Sandbox allows fully vaccinated and qualified travelers to visit the paradisical island without the usual 14-day quarantine in a room. These travelers can book SHA-certified properties in Phuket and freely explore everything outside while following simple safety rules like social distancing and wearing a mask.
  • Non-vaccinated travelers have the option to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 14 days. Please refer to www.agoda.com/quarantineth for more information.
  • Please refer to https://www.tatnews.org/ for more details and latest updates on Phuket Sandbox.

About Agoda

Agoda helps anyone travel anywhere with its great value deals on a global network of 2.4M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages, and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 25 countries, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

favicon.png?sn=HK36217&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agoda-backs-thai-tourism-phuket-sandbox-campaign-301328470.html

SOURCE Agoda

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK36217&Transmission_Id=202107090700PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK36217&DateId=20210709
