Hanjiao Group Launches its Home Care Service Cloud Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 9, 2021

BEIJING, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada corporation engaged in the distribution of healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced the launch of its homecare service cloud platform Yiyuankangyang ("Yiyuan"). The successful launch of the Yiyuan platform marked the Company's transformation into online and offline multidimensional O2O business model.

Yiyuan is a cloud-based O2O homecare service platform that connects merchants and individual consumers within the health and senior care industry. The platform was built by the Company's research and development team after significant capital investment from the Company. Yiyuan is based upon the service model of "Technology + Operations + Channel" and seeks to leverage technology to more efficiently provide targeted homecare services to middle aged, elderly, disabled and semi-disabled groups in China. Services that will be available through Yiyuan include coordination with senior care institutions, home care services, housekeeping services, home appliance maintenance, senior socialization, and meal services.

Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao, commented, "The Yiyuan platform was developed based upon our 14 years of accumulated experiences and resources in middle-aged and elderly markets. We believe that our Yiyuan platform combines the best of technology and our industry know-how to enable us to provide targeted products and services on an integrated basis to meet the demands of our middle-aged and senior communities."

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OCT: HJGP) ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada corporation engaged in the business of distributing healthcare and other related products to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's business is conducted through Beijing Luji Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Hanjiao Group, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Honggang Xu
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 137-1685-5155

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-718-213-7386

favicon.png?sn=CN37422&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanjiao-group-launches-its-home-care-service-cloud-platform-301328500.html

SOURCE Hanjiao Group, Inc.

