Toronto Police Service to Expand TASER Device Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TORONTO, July 9, 2021

Toronto Police Service (TPS) will deploy an additional 1,728 Axon TASER 7 Conducted Energy Devices (CEDs) to officers across the city, bringing overall TASER device deployment to 2,350 units

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced that the Toronto Police Service will deploy Axon's advanced de-escalation tool, the TASER 7, to officers across the city as a part of an ongoing effort to better serve their community. With this expansion, TPS will now be able to supply every officer in the field with a TASER CED.

axon_logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to partner with the Toronto Police Service as they expand their TASER program," says Vishal Dhir, Managing Director for Axon Canada and Latin America. "Axon's latest advanced energy device, the TASER 7, is a critical de-escalation tool to help keep both officers and communities safer. By ensuring that every officer is outfitted with a TASER device, TPS can continue to make a positive impact in the community as they already have some of the highest rates in the country for safely de-escalating situations while using a CED."

"We continue to see the positive impact within our communities by outfitting officers with CEDs," says Chief James Ramer of the Toronto Police Service. "With this expansion project, our officers will no longer need to share devices but all officers in the field will be outfitted with the advanced capabilities of the Axon TASER 7. This will help us be more efficient in reporting and more accountable to our citizens."

This latest purchase comes after an independent review at the direction of the Toronto Police Service Board by an external 3rd party following a competitive procurement process. The independent review of TPS' use of conducted energy devices concluded that TPS' use of CEDs was successful, especially in terms of de-escalating situations to reduce injuries to officers and the public. TPS plans to issue the new TASER 7 devices to officers starting in Summer of 2021.

About Axon Public Safety Canada

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Toronto, Canada, Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, TASER, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in Canada and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
Axon Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA37305&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toronto-police-service-to-expand-taser-device-program-301328454.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA37305&Transmission_Id=202107090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA37305&DateId=20210709
