KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Row Homes at Lacy Crossing, a New Community in a Prime Orange County Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Row Homes at Lacy Crossing, an enclave of new, single-family, detached homes in a prime Orange County location. The new community is situated in Santa Ana, California, near the East 4th Street exit off Interstate 5, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and John Wayne Airport. Row Homes at Lacy Crossing is walking distance to schools and mass transit, and minutes away from Santa Ana’s vibrant downtown, a popular shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural destination. The community is also just a short drive to Orange County’s popular beaches, attractions and outdoor recreation.

The chic three-story homes showcase modern architecture and desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,400 square feet.

“Our new Row Homes at Lacy Crossing community is an enclave of homes that feature modern architecture in a prime Orange County location,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “The community provides convenient access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues and is only a short drive to world-famous attractions and beaches. As with other KB Home communities, Row Homes at Lacy Crossing provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Row Homes at Lacy Crossing sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $820,000s.

