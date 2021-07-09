Logo
PPG Appoints Acting Controller; Schaupp to Pursue Outside Opportunity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced Bill Schaupp, vice president and controller, has resigned, effective July 31, 2021, to accept a senior level finance position at a Fortune 75 company, which will be announced at a later date. Schaupp joined PPG as manager, financial reporting in 2008, and progressed through a variety of financial and corporate development positions before being appointed to his current role in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005042/en/

Brian_Williams_webready.jpg

Effective August 1, 2021, Brian Williams, currently global director, finance for PPG’s automotive refinish business, will serve as acting controller of the company until a permanent replacement is appointed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective August 1, 2021, Brian Williams, currently global director, finance for PPG’s automotive refinish business, will serve as acting controller of the company until a permanent replacement is appointed. Williams joined PPG in 2005 as manager, financial reporting. He served as director, financial reporting, coatings, from 2009 to 2011, and as director, finance transformation, from 2011 to 2012. He was appointed director, financial analysis, silica, in 2012 and director, finance, specialty chemicals and materials, in 2014. In 2016, Williams was named director, corporate planning and development and was promoted to global director of finance, automotive refinish in 2018. Prior to joining PPG, Williams was as an audit senior manager at Ernst & Young, and he is a certified public accountant.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

CATEGORY Financial

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210709005042r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005042/en/

