Galaxy Gaming Delivers First Terrestrial Perfect Pairs Progressive with Aspers Casino in the United Kingdom

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced that they have installed the first Perfect Pairs live gaming dual progressive jackpots across 11 tables with Aspers Westfield, Stratford. Galaxy Gaming delivered this new progressive as part of their partnership agreement with John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs, to exclusively provide a Perfect Pairs live gaming progressive jackpot on land-based table games in the United Kingdom.

When asked about the project, Gavin Wright, Galaxy Gaming’s Europe Sales Consultant commented, “Aspers have seen the value that a Perfect Pairs Progressive can bring to their casino floor, together with the initiative to go all-in with a dual jackpot offering. This new and exciting product adds to the player experience and builds on the value of the Perfect Pairs brand that Galaxy has first-hand knowledge and understanding of through its partnership with John Wicks in the iGaming space.” Gavin added “As a result of Galaxy’s omnichannel expertise, we hold a wealth of experience when it comes to game and paytable design. Galaxy Gaming delivers solutions that work for both the casino and player.”

Steve Bailey, General Manager at Aspers Casino, Westfield Stratford City, London shared “We are excited to work together with both Galaxy Gaming and their new partnership with John Wicks to introduce the first Perfect Pairs progressive in a land-based UK casino. Having always offered the Perfect Pairs side bet since the opening of our Stratford casino in December 2011 and working with Galaxy Gaming over the years with various other games and side bets, I feel this is a really exciting time to bring together such a popular side bet in a progressive format and look forward to adding this unique offering for our guests.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:
Phylicia Middleton (702) 936-5216
Investors:
Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1753

