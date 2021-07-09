Home Prices Rose Twice as Fast in Car-Dependent Neighborhoods as Transit-Accessible Areas During the Pandemic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Home Prices Rose Twice as Fast in Car-Dependent Neighborhoods as Transit-Accessible Areas During the Pandemic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Home prices in car-dependent areas are up 33% since before the pandemic versus 16% for transit-accessible neighborhoods, reflecting the rise in remote work and the declining importance of proximity to public transportation

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 9, 2021

SEATTLE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Home prices in car-dependent areas have risen twice as fast as those in transit-accessible areas since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Redfin_Logo.jpg

The median home-sale price in car-dependent areas nationwide has increased 32.8% to a record $418,100 since January 2020, while it has risen 15.6% to a record $540,500 in transit-accessible neighborhoods.

Both increases are significant and reflect the uptick in overall demand for homes driven by the pandemic and low mortgage rates. But the outsized price growth since before the pandemic for homes in car-dependent areas—which tend to be suburban and rural rather than urban—signifies the rise of remote work, with house hunters able to prioritize affordability over commute times. Suburbs, rural areas and small towns have been hot since the beginning of the pandemic, with Redfin.com searches for rural areas and small towns spiking last spring and housing markets in the suburbs heating up more than other neighborhood types throughout 2020.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a huge influx of people moving out here from the Bay Area, and the reason is simple: The houses are bigger and the prices are lower," said Steven Majourau, a Redfin agent in California's Central Valley, located east of San Francisco. "For most people, the tradeoff wouldn't have been worth it two years ago because of the hours-long commute into San Jose or San Francisco every day, either by train or by car. With remote work, buyers can prioritize the actual home above its proximity to transportation."

The report is based on data from Transit Score®, a tool from Redfin company Walk Score® that rates locations based on how convenient they are to public transportation. A place is deemed "transit accessible" if public transit is convenient for most trips, while "car dependent" means there are only a few nearby public transportation options. Places with a score of 0-49 are considered "car dependent," while places with a score of 50-100 are considered "transit accessible."

Homes in car-dependent neighborhoods are more competitive than those in transit-accessible neighborhoods. Fifty-six percent of homes in car-dependent neighborhoods sold for above asking price in May, versus 36% of transit-accessible homes. The typical home in a car-dependent neighborhood was on the market for 19 days before going under contract, half the time of the typical transit-accessible home (38 days).

Housing market summary, transit-accessible versus car-dependent neighborhoods, May 2021


Transit-accessible areas

Car-dependent areas

Median sale price

$540,500

$418,100

Median sale price, change since
January 2020

15.6%

32.8%

Median days on market

38

19

Share of homes sold above list price

36.4%

56%

"Remote work has allowed many homebuyers to leave cities for far-flung suburbs. Those suburbs often lack public transit, so new residents drive more often," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Hopefully, a less frequent commute will mean fewer hours behind the wheel. But as offices reopen, we may see commuters who used to live in the city and use public transit spending more time driving and emitting more carbon. Governments need to plan for this new reality and start providing more green transit to areas outside of major cities."

To read the full report, including charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/transit-accessible-neighborhood-home-price-increase/

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

favicon.png?sn=SF37334&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-prices-rose-twice-as-fast-in-car-dependent-neighborhoods-as-transit-accessible-areas-during-the-pandemic-301328460.html

SOURCE Redfin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF37334&Transmission_Id=202107090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF37334&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment