NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 9, 2021

DALLAS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss second quarter financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-367-2403 or, for international callers, +1 334-777-6978 and using passcode Conference ID: 9278093. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://nxrt.nexpoint.com. An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 3, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 9278093.

The Company plans to issue a press release with first quarter financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
[email protected]
833.463.6697

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA37093&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301328310.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA37093&Transmission_Id=202107090801PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA37093&DateId=20210709
