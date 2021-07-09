Wedia announces a new major commercial success in Germany

PR Newswire

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a new international call for tender lasting several months, the Wedia solution has been selected by one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and agrochemical groups.

"With this new success, Wedia is now a partner of 4 of the 10 largest German companies. Moreover, this project confirms Wedia's expertise in the pharmaceutical field, where regulatory constraints are imposed on marketing and sales teams and the content they have to manage," explains Nicolas Boutet, CEO of Wedia.

For this client, there are many objectives: sharing content between all of its entities, integrating the solution seamlessly with its application ecosystem (CMS, PIM, etc.) and, above all, delivering marketing content that is contextualized to the country, audience and the devices used across all websites, brand sites and social networks.

"I am very proud of our teams in charge of the German market who won this tender against some major American and German Digital Asset Management players. Wedia was chosen for its advanced artificial intelligence functionalities, its range and richness in personalization capabilities to best respond and adapt to the customer's context, and most importantly, its open and interconnectable solution, notably with the CMS, that's able to dynamically deliver marketing content on a large scale and in a personalized manner across all digital channels of this global company." Nicolas BOUTET adds.

Listed on Euronext Growth, Wedia is an international group and a leader in SaaS software dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its two brands, Wedia and Galilée, the group supports its clients, both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.), from creation to distribution via all physical and digital channels.



The group's offerings make it possible to deliver consistent, personalized marketing, with no limits on scale, contributing to the commercial success of its clients. The group's success is confirmed by Gartner and Forrester analysts, who rank Wedia among the Top 10 global players in their field.

