indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook on August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

After the close of the market on August 10 and prior to the conference call, indie will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.indiesemi.com%2Fnews.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13721470.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2021, until 9:00 p.m. ET on August 17, 2021, under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Conference ID: 13721470.

About indie
indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

#indieSemi_Earnings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005038/en/

