ABL Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy of ABL503/TJ-L14B, a Novel Anti-PD-L1 X 4-1BB Bispecific Antibody

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ABL Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy of ABL503/TJ-L14B, a Novel Anti-PD-L1 X 4-1BB Bispecific Antibody

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 9, 2021

  • ABL503/TJ-L14B demonstrates stronger anti-tumor efficacy than anti-PD-L1 or anti-4-1BB monotherapy as well as a good safety profile
  • ABL503 currently in Phase 1 trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, MTD PK and PD in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380), a clinical-stage biotech developing bispecific antibody technology for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of pre-clinical data highlighting the safety and anti-tumor efficacy of ABL503/TJ-L14B in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer(JITC).

Jointly developed with I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), ABL503 is a bispecific antibody combining PD-L1 checkpoint pathway with 4-1BB agonistic activity to overcome the current limitation of PD-(L)1 therapy and 4-1BB related toxicity. Using ABL's Grabody-T bispecific antibody platform technology, ABL503 induces 4-1BB activation only in the presence of PD-L1 expressing tumors to minimize the risk of 4-1BB related peripheral toxicity. ABL503 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors (NCT04762641).

The paper, "Novel anti-4-1BB X PD-L1 bispecific antibody augments anti-tumor immunity through tumor-directed T-cell activation and checkpoint blockade," was published in collaboration with Su-Hyung Park, PhD, Professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering. The paper highlights key in vitro and in vivo research that demonstrate ABL503's potential as a promising immunotherapeutic agent against cancer.

In the study, ABL503 induced complete tumor regression in humanized mice, which was superior to anti-PD-L1 or anti-4-1BB monotherapy. Moreover, no tumor growth was observed in these mice when they were rechallenged at 40 days after their first ABL503 treatment, demonstrating that ABL503 treatment yields a prolonged anti-tumor response despite a short-term administration schedule.

In addition, ABL503 was well-tolerated following a repeated high dose administration of ABL503 in monkeys. Monkeys treated with ABL503 exhibited overall good tolerance with normal liver functions.

"These published data validate our Grabody-T platform technology to achieve anti-tumor efficacy with a low risk of off-tumor liver toxicity and support the therapeutic value of ABL503 as a potential best-in-class treatment for cancer," said Sang Hoon Lee, PhD, CEO of ABL Bio. "We have great expectations for the program and look forward to further evaluating ABL503 in our Phase 1 study with I-Mab."

About ABL Bio

ABL Bio, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 298380) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics for immune-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. With internal R&D and global partnerships, ABL has developed multiple BsAb platforms, such as 'Grabody-T,' 'Grabody-I' and 'Grabody-B' and built an innovative pipeline of multiple clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates. In the oncology area, we have developed Grabody-T, a modular 4-1BB engaging platform that has demonstrated superior efficacy and safety. In the neurodegenerative disorder space, we have developed Grabody-B, which is designed to maximize blood-brain barrier(BBB) penetration. Grabody-B is applicable to various CNS targets across a plethora of neurological disorders, potentially providing a breakthrough to address the high unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration. For more information, please visit www.ablbio.com

favicon.png?sn=CN36328&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abl-bio-announces-publication-of-preclinical-data-demonstrating-safety-and-efficacy-of-abl503tj-l14b-a-novel-anti-pd-l1-x-4-1bb-bispecific-antibody-301327732.html

SOURCE ABL Bio, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN36328&Transmission_Id=202107090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN36328&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment