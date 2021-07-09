Logo
Qualys to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 9, 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc.(NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Monday, August 9, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 881-2609 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0463 for international participants with conference ID #1168019. A live webcast of the earnings conference call, investor presentation, and prepared remarks can be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available through the same webcast link following the end of the call.

About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact
Blair King
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(650) 801-6299
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF37284&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualys-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-9-301328463.html

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

