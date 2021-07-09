PSE&G Names Deborah Affonsa New Chief Customer Officer

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) has named Deborah Affonsa to the newly established role of vice president and Chief Customer Officer, effective Monday, July 12. This new position reflects the evolving policies, lifestyles and technologies that are driving the customer experience, and recognizes today's demands and opportunities in meeting the needs of PSE&G's 2.5 million customers.

As the company's new CCO, Affonsa will be responsible for leading, planning and managing the transformation of PSE&G's overall customer experience. In her new role, Affonsa will develop and execute strategies that maximize customer experience and will champion PSEG's Core Commitment of placing the customer first.

Affonsa will report to PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Hanemann.



"As one of the nation's leading energy providers, we strive to keep our customers at the center of everything we do," Hanemann said. "Deborah brings a track record of experience, leadership and success to our company, and takes on this critical role at a time when PSE&G is preparing to execute on our historic Clean Energy Future programs and provide outreach and assistance to customers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Affonsa comes to PSE&G after 15 years with San Francisco-based PG&E Corp. and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., where she most recently served as vice president for Customer Service. Affonsa earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Villanova University and a master's in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

