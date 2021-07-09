Logo
PSE&G Names Deborah Affonsa New Chief Customer Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., July 9, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) has named Deborah Affonsa to the newly established role of vice president and Chief Customer Officer, effective Monday, July 12. This new position reflects the evolving policies, lifestyles and technologies that are driving the customer experience, and recognizes today's demands and opportunities in meeting the needs of PSE&G's 2.5 million customers.

PSEG_Logo.jpg

As the company's new CCO, Affonsa will be responsible for leading, planning and managing the transformation of PSE&G's overall customer experience. In her new role, Affonsa will develop and execute strategies that maximize customer experience and will champion PSEG's Core Commitment of placing the customer first.

Affonsa will report to PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Hanemann.

"As one of the nation's leading energy providers, we strive to keep our customers at the center of everything we do," Hanemann said. "Deborah brings a track record of experience, leadership and success to our company, and takes on this critical role at a time when PSE&G is preparing to execute on our historic Clean Energy Future programs and provide outreach and assistance to customers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Affonsa comes to PSE&G after 15 years with San Francisco-based PG&E Corp. and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., where she most recently served as vice president for Customer Service. Affonsa earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Villanova University and a master's in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

PSE&G
Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2020, PSE&G was named the most trusted combined gas & electric utility in the East Region, by the Cogent Syndicated Brand Trust Index. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (

NYSE:PEG, Financial), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:
www.pseg.com
PSEG on Facebook
PSEG on Twitter
PSEG on LinkedIn
PSEG Energize!

CONTACT:

Media Relations


973-430-7734

favicon.png?sn=NY37607&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-names-deborah-affonsa-new-chief-customer-officer-301328684.html

SOURCE PSEG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY37607&Transmission_Id=202107090945PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY37607&DateId=20210709
