Riley Permian Declares Cash Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on August 6, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2021.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow per share through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com .

