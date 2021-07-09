Logo
Maggiano's Little Italy Invites Guests To Help Make Life-Changing Wishes Come True For Make-A-Wish Kids

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guests can help raise money during the annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish® campaign from now through Aug. 11 to grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 9, 2021

DALLAS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maggiano's Little Italy® is proud to announce the return of its annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish® campaign. This year, the restaurant invites Guests to help raise $500,000 from now through Aug. 11 to grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8670259-maggianos-eat-a-dish-for-make-a-wish-2021-campaign/

FeaturedDishes_1625080358481-HR.jpg

Guests can help grant wishes by ordering one of the following made-from-scratch, Italian American dishes from the select Chef Features menu:

  • Lobster Fondue
  • Florentine Stuffed Chicken Piperade
  • Parmesan-Crusted Scallops
  • Banana Split Cheesecake

Or by enjoying one of the following fresh beverages:

  • Vera's Lemon Drop Martini
  • Wish Lemonade

Maggiano's will donate $1 for every Chef-Features menu item and 50 cents for every select beverage ordered.

"Each year, our Guests and Teammates look forward to our annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign, and we are grateful to bring it back this year to help give children once-in-a-lifetime experiences, especially after such a difficult year for everyone," said Steve Provost, president of Maggiano's. "We're not only proud to serve our Chef-Features menu, but are also proud of where the proceeds go. Now that we're returning to some sense of normalcy, this is an ideal time to make a difference, and we're so thankful for everyone's support."

This marks the 17th year Maggiano's has supported the life-changing work of Make-A-Wish. Since 2003, the Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign has raised more than $9 million and has made more than 1,200 dreams come true.

"Maggiano's has been an excellent partner over the years with their ongoing contributions that allow us to continue granting wishes on a daily basis," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. "With the proceeds donated, we've been able to fund life-changing experiences for wish kids that deliver hope when they need it most."

Join us in making even more wishes come true by visiting a Maggiano's near you. For more information and to find a restaurant near you, visit maggianos.com.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®
Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 53 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

About Make-A-Wish®
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

ParmesanCrustedScallops_1625080360206-HR.jpg
LobsterFondue_1625080358068-HR.jpg
StuffedChicken_1625081742806-HR.jpg
BananaSplitCheesecake_1625080359153-HR.jpg
LemonDropMartini_1625080437209-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ33524&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maggianos-little-italy-invites-guests-to-help-make-life-changing-wishes-come-true-for-make-a-wish-kids-301328537.html

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ33524&Transmission_Id=202107090925PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ33524&DateId=20210709
