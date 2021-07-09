Nucor Could Soar on Steel Market Tailwinds

Many world governments' stimulus packages to help the economy to recover from the pandemic crisis and become are allocating massive funds to the construction and modernization of infrastructures. Steel is essential in the construction of public works due to its hardness, tensile and yield strength and corrosion resistance.

Thus, the demand for steel will likely increase in the coming years, providing solid support for the price of the commodity. Following a 41% rise which occurred so far this year, the futures STEEL HRC FOB CHINA - (MHCc1), which were at $899 as of the writing of this article, are projected to continue progressing towards higher levels.

The fight against climate change requires a drastic reduction of CO2 emissions in the coming decades. Since steel production is among the activities with the greatest environmental impact, technology is therefore entrusted with the task of replacing highly-polluting metallurgical furnaces with cleaner smelting solutions.

In the steel industry, there are already operators who, unlike integrated steel milling plants where new steel products are made from iron ore in a blast furnace, use production plants employing cleaner technologies. These operators' activities are equipped with so-called mini-mills, where steel products are derived from recycled scrap metals after the latter have been appropriately melted and refined using the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

In addition to the production of good quality steel, these facilities enable the companies to reduce carbon emissions and pollutant discharges and to benefit from significant savings resulting from lower consumption of energy.

One such company that produces steel with lower-pollution processes is Nucor Corporation ( NUE, Financial). Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, this producer is not only the largest user of EAF technology in the United States but also the biggest scrap metals recycler in North America. Nucor also operates steel and steel products manufacturing activities in Mexico.

The company targets higher earnings this year on an improved pricing environment, which it expects to drive margins up across the entire portfolio of activities. The sheet and plate mills expected to be the best performing segments. These effects will likely more than offset higher input costs for raw materials due to supply-chain disruptions following the pandemic.

Looking ahead to full-year 2021, total shipments are on track to exceed 26,200 thousand tons while the steel shipped to outside customers could hit 29,000 thousand tons. Based on these figures, analysts estimate that Nucor Corp will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, reflecting a five-fold increase from 2020, on total revenue of $32.7 billion, up 62.4% year over year. Nucor Corp could also take this opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet as well.

The share price of Nucor Corp traded at $93.70 early on Friday. Year to date it has gained 78.44%. Wall Street has set an average target price of $100.70 for the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a 52-week range of $38.87 to $110.97. The price-book ratio is 2.45 versus the industry median of 1.17 and the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 10.53 versus the industry median of 9.54.

The 50-day moving average is 100.48 and the 200-day moving average is 76.56. The 14-day relative strength indicator is 43, telling that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.