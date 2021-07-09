Nucor Could Soar on Steel Market Tailwinds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nucor Could Soar on Steel Market Tailwinds

Steel demand is expected to rise, helped by increased expenditure on infrastructure

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 09, 2021

Summary

  • Steel is essential in the construction of public works
  • Steel production is one of the most polluting activities, but Nucor's assets have a lower impact on the environment compared to others
  • The company is poised to achieve higher margins across the entire portfolio of activities
Article's Main Image

Many world governments' stimulus packages to help the economy to recover from the pandemic crisis and become are allocating massive funds to the construction and modernization of infrastructures. Steel is essential in the construction of public works due to its hardness, tensile and yield strength and corrosion resistance.

Thus, the demand for steel will likely increase in the coming years, providing solid support for the price of the commodity. Following a 41% rise which occurred so far this year, the futures STEEL HRC FOB CHINA - (MHCc1), which were at $899 as of the writing of this article, are projected to continue progressing towards higher levels.

The fight against climate change requires a drastic reduction of CO2 emissions in the coming decades. Since steel production is among the activities with the greatest environmental impact, technology is therefore entrusted with the task of replacing highly-polluting metallurgical furnaces with cleaner smelting solutions.

In the steel industry, there are already operators who, unlike integrated steel milling plants where new steel products are made from iron ore in a blast furnace, use production plants employing cleaner technologies. These operators' activities are equipped with so-called mini-mills, where steel products are derived from recycled scrap metals after the latter have been appropriately melted and refined using the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

In addition to the production of good quality steel, these facilities enable the companies to reduce carbon emissions and pollutant discharges and to benefit from significant savings resulting from lower consumption of energy.

One such company that produces steel with lower-pollution processes is Nucor Corporation (

NUE, Financial). Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, this producer is not only the largest user of EAF technology in the United States but also the biggest scrap metals recycler in North America. Nucor also operates steel and steel products manufacturing activities in Mexico.

The company targets higher earnings this year on an improved pricing environment, which it expects to drive margins up across the entire portfolio of activities. The sheet and plate mills expected to be the best performing segments. These effects will likely more than offset higher input costs for raw materials due to supply-chain disruptions following the pandemic.

Looking ahead to full-year 2021, total shipments are on track to exceed 26,200 thousand tons while the steel shipped to outside customers could hit 29,000 thousand tons. Based on these figures, analysts estimate that Nucor Corp will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, reflecting a five-fold increase from 2020, on total revenue of $32.7 billion, up 62.4% year over year. Nucor Corp could also take this opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet as well.

The share price of Nucor Corp traded at $93.70 early on Friday. Year to date it has gained 78.44%. Wall Street has set an average target price of $100.70 for the stock.

1413505349566189568.png

The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a 52-week range of $38.87 to $110.97. The price-book ratio is 2.45 versus the industry median of 1.17 and the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 10.53 versus the industry median of 9.54.

The 50-day moving average is 100.48 and the 200-day moving average is 76.56. The 14-day relative strength indicator is 43, telling that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment