2 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

JM Smucker Co ( SJM, Financial) and MetLife Inc ( MET, Financial) announced their next dividends on Thursday, July 8.

These stocks could be of interest to dividend investors as they have been paying dividends for several years and have increased their payments at a higher annual average growth rate compared to the S&P 500 over the past one-year, three-year, five-year and 10-year periods. Furthermore, they grant a higher dividend yield than the benchmark index for the U.S. market, which stood at 1.34% as of Thursday.

The S&P 500 saw its member companies lower their dividends by 2.2% on average over the past 12 months and increase them at an average CAGR of 2% over the past three years, 3.2% over the past five years and 7.3% over the past 10 years.

JM Smucker Co ( SJM, Financial)

On Thursday, the Orrville, Ohio-based global branded food and beverage products manufacturer announced that on Sept. 1, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 99 cents per common share to shareholders of record as of Aug. 13. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Aug. 12. The payment will be a 9 cents hike (up 10%) compared to the previous distribution.

JM Smucker has distributed consecutive dividends for approximately 18 years and increased them by a CAGR of 2.3% over the past year, 5% over the past three years, 6.1% over the past five years and 8% over the past 10 years.

The company has almost $335 million in cash on hand and approximately $1.6 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of April 29, 2021 to support the payment of the quarterly dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 70.14% over the past year to trade at $129.53 in early trading on Friday for a forward dividend yield of 2.78%, a market cap of $14.04 billion and a 52-week range of $102.87 to $140.65.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $130.86 per share.

MetLife Inc ( MET, Financial)

On Thursday, the New York-based financial services company focusing on life insurance, employee benefits, various subsidies and asset management businesses worldwide announced that on Sept. 14, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per common share. The payment will be in line with the previous distribution. Shareholders must be on the company's records no later than Aug. 10 if they want to benefit. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Aug. 9.

MetLife Inc has been paying consecutive dividends for about 19 years, increasing them by a CAGR of 4.6% over the past year, 5.7% over the past three years, 6.5% over the past five years and 11% over the past 10 years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with nearly $31 billion available in cash on hand and $11.3 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of March 30, 2021.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 51.46% over the past year up to $56.70 in early trading on Friday for a forward dividend yield of 3.4%, a market cap of $49.63 billion and a 52-week range of $35.15 to $67.68.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $70.42 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.