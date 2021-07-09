Volusion Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volusion, an Austin-based provider of ecommerce services for online businesses, announced Wednesday that they have partnered with Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes.

Volusion's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations at the time of checkout.

Volusion is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level to provide the best possible customer experience. As a result of this partnership and certification, Volusion customers can save time by using Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing—in real time.

"We're excited to partner with Avalara to provide merchants with an automated way to calculate sales and use tax based on geolocation and address verification," said Carlisha Robinson, VP of Product at Volusion. "Managing sales tax manually is complex and costly, but our integration with Avalara will help our customers efficiently achieve compliance so they can get back to business."



Greg Chapman, Senior VP of Partner Management at Avalara, states, "Volusion understands the needs of its customers, and their ecommerce platform reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option; it is essential, and we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Volusion is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Volusion

Volusion is an all-in-one ecommerce solution that helps entrepreneurs build and manage successful online businesses. Since 1999, our dedicated team of developers, marketers, designers, and technical support experts have been passionate about helping merchants operate and grow their stores, whether startup or established. Two decades later, Volusion has earned dozens of accolades and powered over 150,000 successful online businesses. Learn more at volusion.com .

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com .

