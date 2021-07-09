Volusion Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Volusion Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volusion, an Austin-based provider of ecommerce services for online businesses, announced Wednesday that they have partnered with Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes.

Volusion's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations at the time of checkout.

Volusion is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level to provide the best possible customer experience. As a result of this partnership and certification, Volusion customers can save time by using Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing—in real time.

"We're excited to partner with Avalara to provide merchants with an automated way to calculate sales and use tax based on geolocation and address verification," said Carlisha Robinson, VP of Product at Volusion. "Managing sales tax manually is complex and costly, but our integration with Avalara will help our customers efficiently achieve compliance so they can get back to business."

Greg Chapman, Senior VP of Partner Management at Avalara, states, "Volusion understands the needs of its customers, and their ecommerce platform reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option; it is essential, and we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Volusion is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Volusion

Volusion is an all-in-one ecommerce solution that helps entrepreneurs build and manage successful online businesses. Since 1999, our dedicated team of developers, marketers, designers, and technical support experts have been passionate about helping merchants operate and grow their stores, whether startup or established. Two decades later, Volusion has earned dozens of accolades and powered over 150,000 successful online businesses. Learn more at volusion.com.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

CONTACT:

Lanée Mellegard
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA37224&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volusion-partners-with-avalara-to-automate-tax-compliance-301328709.html

SOURCE Volusion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA37224&Transmission_Id=202107091014PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA37224&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment