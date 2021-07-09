Flagship Private Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells , SPDR S&P China ETF, MP Materials Corp

New Purchases: SPHQ, LRGF, QQQJ, SMLF, VLU, FLOT, BFLY, PLBY, XLC, SOXX, OIH, EAGG, XSOE, SDG, KIE, SLV, XSD, IHI, MU, TSLA, CRBN, PLNHF, IPAY, PTON, SLYV, STZ, XRT, SRLN, XM, CLVR, ARKG, BLOK, QEFA, ESPO, MEAR, CTRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells , SPDR S&P China ETF, MP Materials Corp, Frontier Communications Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC owns 308 stocks with a total value of $130.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,226,708 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47956.93% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,133,974 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43020.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 9,644,322 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6659.60% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 5,679,964 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9734.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,413,724 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36738.08%

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 4,537,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 363,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.159000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 279,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.607900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 155,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.72 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.772800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 129,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47956.93%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.12%. The holding were 13,226,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43020.17%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $436.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 13,133,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6659.60%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 9,644,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9734.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.751100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 5,679,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36738.08%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 5,413,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26976.63%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 4,875,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $123.38 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $130.94.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.31, with an estimated average price of $0.24.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $68.42.