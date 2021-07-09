Logo
Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign De

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Neenah, WI, based Investment company Legacy Private Trust Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Private Trust Co.. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Private Trust Co. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Private Trust Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+private+trust+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Private Trust Co.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 213,123 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 381,581 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,309 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 708,171 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 392,283 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 624,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 220,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 343,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 172.30%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 173,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 88,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 178,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 348,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.84%. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 37,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 63.54%. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 62,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 55.67%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 78,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 28.72%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $320.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 7,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.71%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 8,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.09%. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 30,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Private Trust Co.. Also check out:

1. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Private Trust Co. keeps buying
