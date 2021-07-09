Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign De

- New Purchases: SPHQ, IDEV, IBMJ, IBMK, VOT, VBR, HFXI, RYH, FNDF, AXP, BX, DFS, VEU,
- Added Positions: IJR, JPST, USMV, SHY, AGG, VCIT, IVOL, VTV, SUB, HYLB, VXF, APTV, MOAT, ACWX, ITOT, TRV, HST, FMB, IJH, SCHX, LIN, NKE, INTC, ARKG, COP, FINX, FB, ARKK, IEF, MUB, IDV, WBA, SLY, VXUS, CVX, IEMG, TROW, PEG, MDT, HPQ, EMR, CSCO, IEFA, PM, TSN, SPIB,
- Reduced Positions: BND, TLT, BWX, PCY, SPDW, VEA, NVDA, VTI, VGIT, TGT, HD, ECL, MTUM, MSFT, PG, VWOB, ABBV, GOOGL, CSM, XBI, ALL, ASB, UNP, WMT, AAPL, MTD, MRK, SPLV, NOBL, DHR, MA, DES, VZ, SPIP, RSP, GVI, UNH, FMAY, USB, ASML, STZ, PFE, ROP, FISV, BAM, CVS, AMGN, DFEB, EFA, GLW, SCHF, SCHD, TXN, ITE, PRFZ, PRF, COF, LLY, RBC, PEP, IBM, DIS, AFL, NCBS, V, ACN, CB, PXH, VYM, VUG, BMY, BBY, VIG, SPY, APD, AMT, COST, MCD, WEC, BFC, HON, GOOG, XOM, BSCL, DTE, CWB, FIS, DGRW, DVY, GLD, GSY, CPRT, IJK, IUSG, IWF, IYW,
- Sold Out: IAU,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 213,123 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 381,581 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,309 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 708,171 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 392,283 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 624,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 220,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 343,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 172.30%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 173,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 88,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 178,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 348,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.84%. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 37,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 63.54%. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 62,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 55.67%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 78,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 28.72%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $320.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 7,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.71%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 8,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.09%. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Legacy Private Trust Co. still held 30,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.
