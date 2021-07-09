Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys RH, Deere, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

New Purchases: ONEW, FRPT, BSY, OLO, NCNO, VCSH, T, VT, BST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RH, Deere, Lithia Motors Inc, Bilibili Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, sells Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 315,893 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10% ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) - 218,419 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.5% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 146,306 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 95,704 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 12,224 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 35,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 366.41%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $701.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 488.96%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $356.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 28,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 104.30%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $176.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 380.63%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $651.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.71 and $137.79, with an estimated average price of $129.42.