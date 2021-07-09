Logo
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Cigna Corp, CGI Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, CGI Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Rogers Communications Inc, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, CGI Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2021Q2, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 161 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,242 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,152 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,092 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,782 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,341 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 12,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.22 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $88.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 29,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.399900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 81,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $235.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 412.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wipro Ltd (WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.85 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $63.83.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $72.99 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.33.

Sold Out: CGI Inc (GIB.A)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $104.68 and $113.91, with an estimated average price of $108.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. Also check out:

1. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

