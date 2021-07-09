Hemington Wealth Management Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, IVLU, LLY, GSK, ABBV,
- Added Positions: VT, VZ, IVV, BAC, TXN, VUG, GOOGL, IBM, DIS, V, TSLA, GOOG, PYPL, HON, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VXUS, VTV, VSS, VWO, VBR, ITOT, IJH, BND, T, VTIP, JPM, BSV, MSFT, IEMG, VNQ, VIG, AMZN, BNDX, ABT, PG, NFLX, MRK, HD, CMCSA, ADBE, ACWI, UNH, QCOM, SHY, NVDA, MS, MCD, CSCO, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: IAGG, IGSB, BA,
For the details of Hemington Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hemington+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hemington Wealth Management
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 254,320 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 513,107 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 163,399 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,985 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 165,344 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 78,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $237.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hemington Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Hemington Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hemington Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hemington Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hemington Wealth Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment