Hemington Wealth Management Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Hemington Wealth Management owns 89 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 254,320 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 513,107 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 163,399 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,985 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 165,344 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 78,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $237.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.