Hemington Wealth Management Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hemington Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Hemington Wealth Management owns 89 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hemington Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hemington+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hemington Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 254,320 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 513,107 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 163,399 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,985 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 165,344 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 78,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $237.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hemington Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Hemington Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hemington Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hemington Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hemington Wealth Management keeps buying
