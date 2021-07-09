Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: XOM, SLB, DOW,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Schlumberger, Dow Inc, sells Merck Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Applied Materials Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q2, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,670 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 118,715 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,640 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 282,918 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 72,932 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 258,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 105,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1497.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $103.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 150,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1275.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.207800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 328,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45.