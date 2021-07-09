Logo
Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Schlumberger, Dow Inc, sells Merck Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Applied Materials Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q2, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,670 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 118,715 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,640 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  4. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 282,918 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 72,932 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 258,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 105,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1497.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $103.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 150,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1275.13%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.207800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 328,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer Operating LP (ETPPD.PFD)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer Operating LP (ETPPC.PFD)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.16 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC. Also check out:

1. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC keeps buying
