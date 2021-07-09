Capitalight Agrees to Acquire Stone Debentures for Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or the "Company") announces that a related party has acquired 156 debenture units of Stone Investment Group Limited [CUSIP 861649AA9] ("Stone Debentures") at a price of $700 per debenture unit from clients of Rothenberg Capital Management Inc. ("Rothenberg") in exchange for free-trading common shares of Capitalight at a market price of $0.07 per share. Capitalight intends to acquire these units from the related party on similar terms.

Capitalight is already the largest known holder of Stone Debentures. The Company has continually acquired Stone Debentures since its initial investment position in 2019. Each Stone Debenture has a principal of $1,000 and is paying 7.5% interest per annum. The Stone Debentures were issued in 2006 and following various extensions, are currently expected to mature on December 28, 2021.

'After reviewing the business plans of IC Capitalight Corp., we recommended that our clients accept the offer since it will provide immediate liquidity while preserving the opportunity for growth " said Robert Rothenberg, CEO, of Rothenberg Capital Management Inc.

Rothenberg is a holistic wealth management firm in Canada with offices located throughout the Montreal region, Calgary, Kelowna and Ottawa. They are licensed through IIROC, the AMF and are members of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. The firm has been supporting Canadians in reaching their financial goals for over 35 years and has assets under administration of approximately $1 billion.

For each $1,000 of Stone Debentures that were exchanged Rothenberg clients received $700 of free- trading Capitalight shares. The Rothenberg clients also crystalized a $300 capital loss from each disposition. Since IC Capitalight Corp. shares are eligible for registered accounts, whereas Stone Debentures are not eligible, Rothenberg clients that contribute the Capitalight shares into a registered account may realize an additional tax credit. As a result, the combination of Capitalight shares and tax credits could exceed the $1,000 face value of each Stone Debenture.

Holders of Stone Debentures interested in exchanging or selling should call Capitalight at ( 866) 653-9223.

About IC Capitalight Corp.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The current investment portfolio includes shares of Ethos Gold Corp. [ECC.tsxv] and Stone Debentures generating positive cash flows on a quarterly basis. The Capitalight Research Inc. subsidiary operates a proprietary subscription research business focused on preferred shares, gold, decarbonization, silver and economies. The portfolio of Quebec mineral exploration claims for Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd at Blue Lake are at an early stage of exploration. To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co or contact us at: [email protected]

Brian Bosse

Director

P: 866.653.9223

