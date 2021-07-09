Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will greatly enhance awareness of the upcoming MyFlix site, spark consumer interest in the current WILDFIRE feature film production and motivate general investor interest in Hannover House. Highlights of the Cannes promotions include a satellite tour back to USA TV stations and a meet-and-greet of WILDFIRE stars at the Cannes Palais Park this Sunday.

WILDFIRE stars attending Cannes for Hannover House and MyFlix include Native American actresses Mariah Davis (Miss Oklahoma USA 2020) and Olivia Slatton-Fite. The company is promoting the "Native Strong" elements of the WILDFIRE cast and crew, which place the film in an industry leadership position with its support of indigenous talent and filmmakers. WILDFIRE was produced by Snowy Morning, Inc. with some production and financial support from Hannover House in consideration of an option for certain distribution rights and a production credit for MyFlix.

Producers of WILDFIRE are Christian Large and Mike Snyder. Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson is the film's writer and director. Notable cast members include Anne Heche (with a cumulative career box office gross of more than one-billion dollars), "The Voice" show winner Chevel Shepherd, "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty and country music legend Michael Martin Murphey, whose #1 worldwide hit song about a young girl and a mysterious horse provided the inspiration for the film. Murphey is also providing new music track for the film's score.

"With our cast now fully vaccinated, we can finally complete the final few days of filming for Wildfire," sad Parkinson. "The opportunity to ignite worldwide press coverage at Cannes corresponds with our timeline for the completion of Wildfire and the launch of the MyFlix service. We are at the cutting edge of the digital streaming revolution that is reinventing how films are distributed, and how new economic models now rule the industry," he concluded.

Media Alert details for the Cannes press corps are being handled directly and through the festival press office. USA coverage of the Hannover House / MyFlix / Wildfire activities at Cannes will begin with wire service photo feeds and television news stories commencing Monday (July 12).

More Information contact:
Eric Parkinson
[email protected]
818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654873/Hannover-House-and-MyFlix-Look-for-Publicity-Boost-with-Cannes-Wildfire-Promotions

img.ashx?id=654873

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment