Hannover House and MyFlix Look for Publicity Boost with Cannes Wildfire Promotions

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) and its digital streaming service, MyFlix, have structured a multi-tiered publicity outreach during this week‘s Cannes Film Festival that the company feels will greatly enhance awareness of the upcoming MyFlix site, spark consumer interest in the current WILDFIRE feature film production and motivate general investor interest in Hannover House. Highlights of the Cannes promotions include a satellite tour back to USA TV stations and a meet-and-greet of WILDFIRE stars at the Cannes Palais Park this Sunday.

WILDFIRE stars attending Cannes for Hannover House and MyFlix include Native American actresses Mariah Davis (Miss Oklahoma USA 2020) and Olivia Slatton-Fite. The company is promoting the "Native Strong" elements of the WILDFIRE cast and crew, which place the film in an industry leadership position with its support of indigenous talent and filmmakers. WILDFIRE was produced by Snowy Morning, Inc. with some production and financial support from Hannover House in consideration of an option for certain distribution rights and a production credit for MyFlix.

Producers of WILDFIRE are Christian Large and Mike Snyder. Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson is the film's writer and director. Notable cast members include Anne Heche (with a cumulative career box office gross of more than one-billion dollars), "The Voice" show winner Chevel Shepherd, "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty and country music legend Michael Martin Murphey, whose #1 worldwide hit song about a young girl and a mysterious horse provided the inspiration for the film. Murphey is also providing new music track for the film's score.

"With our cast now fully vaccinated, we can finally complete the final few days of filming for Wildfire," sad Parkinson. "The opportunity to ignite worldwide press coverage at Cannes corresponds with our timeline for the completion of Wildfire and the launch of the MyFlix service. We are at the cutting edge of the digital streaming revolution that is reinventing how films are distributed, and how new economic models now rule the industry," he concluded.

Media Alert details for the Cannes press corps are being handled directly and through the festival press office. USA coverage of the Hannover House / MyFlix / Wildfire activities at Cannes will begin with wire service photo feeds and television news stories commencing Monday (July 12).

