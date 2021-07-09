WISeKey Announces H1 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $9.9 Million, a 24% Increase from H1 2020

WISeKey’s strong cash reserves of $35.9 million, as of July 9, 2021, support investment in Artificial Intelligence as well as new products, IP and faster-growing IoT/Cybersecurity markets

ZUG, Switzerland - July 9, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcements pursuant to SIX reporting requirements – WISeKey International Holding Ltd ( WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (“H1 2021”). All H1 2021 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted, “Since the beginning of the year, we made tremendous progress in our efforts to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. We invested in new technologies and talent, expanded our client base and geographic reach and we are proud to say that due to our leading technologies, dedicated and talented staff, and our dedication to the cybersecurity business, we have emerged from this pandemic stronger than ever. The acquisition of a controlling interest in arago has provided us with a new, higher-margin revenue source for AI-based Knowledge Automation and new synergies for our IoT revenue generation. We believe that due to our solid revenue pipeline for existing product offerings and new opportunities in the emerging Cybersecure Automation for the AIoT market, WISeKey is well positioned to take advantage of several growth opportunities, create new revenue streams, improve margins and increase revenues, and continue its growth organically and through acquisitions, thus gradually providing higher returns to its shareholders.”

Preliminary H1 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Made significant investments in R&D and new microchips design in order to maintain our leading-edge technology position and the competitive advantage of our product offerings.

Put strong requirements in place to reduce general corporate spending and effectively manage the needs for working capital to maintain a positive free cash flow position.

Took urgent and decisive actions to reduce the operational costs of arago and streamline their processes with significant reductions of G&A.

Made significant investments in new talent and have expanded our sales force including the appointment of a new CRO to take advantage of higher demand for strong security, authentication, brand protection and anti-counterfeiting services for segments such as connected devices, connected cars, luxury products, pharmaceuticals, and banking/financial sector.

Developed WISe.ART, an NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.ART (https://www.wise.art).

Reinforced our strategic partnerships as we joined the SAP® PartnerEdge Program. The program gives partners access to resources, services and benefits that will help WISeKey build and maintain a successful partnership with SAP and optimize business results for clients. WISeKey has been working on IoT security by integrating OISTE/WISeKey's Managed Cryptographic Root of Trust secure IoT Devices with devices leveraging SAP Leonardo® IoT.







We are quickly recovering from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a global slowdown of the semiconductors market and global manufacturing shortage due to substantial swings in demand. We are now seeing higher demand for semiconductors especially in areas such as advanced vehicles such as connected vehicles and drones. We have renewed and signed new agreements on semiconductors and/or AI Automation with leading global companies such as CISCO, SAP, Parrot, Legic, Accenture, Dentsu, Ineltek, Ismosys, Exaware, Neoris, etc.

As anticipated, Cybersecurity companies like WISeKey with strong technology-IP assets, are recovering much faster from the current crisis due to the ability to diversify sales from Semiconductors to Cybersecurity or AI/Automation. Overall, continued adoption of IoT technologies connected to secure clouds, AI and ultimately 5G, will be tremendous catalysts for cybersecurity companies given the related risk of adoption.

According to ‘Markets and Markets’ …. the global IoT security market is expected to grow from $12,5 billion in 2020 to $36,6 billion in 2025, at an annual rate of 24%; the market growth is linked to the high adoption of IoT hardware enhancing the need for efficient security.

Indeed, these massively deployed connected objects face regular attacks, hence generating a large need for trusted end-to end cybersecurity solutions. The increasing AI and IoT convergence is one of the primary factors driving the growth. Over the past five years, a rapid surge in the adoption of AIoT cloud services has been witnessed. It is driven by its capabilities to provide an enterprise-wide array of resources they can utilize to scale, orchestrate, and support their operations.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]