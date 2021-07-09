XPeng launches G3i smart SUV

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today launched the G3i smart SUV, the mid-phase facelift version of the G3 in China, at a price range of RMB149,800 – 185,800 post-subsidies, with delivery starting in September 2021.

Featuring a new fascia exterior design, the G3i is equipped with the most powerful intelligent in-car operating system and the strongest autonomous driving assistance system in its class.

“As a frontrunner of the smart electric vehicle industry, we not only strive to offer our customers the benefit of the most advanced technologies, but also to create cutting-edge cool products for the younger generations in China,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairmen and CEO of XPeng at the launch event today in Chengdu, China.

“With optimized intelligent features and a fresh new look, we believe that the G3i will become the first choice of RMB200,000 range smart electric SUVs for young people,” Mr. He added.

Model XPeng G3i Version 460G 460N 520G 520N NEDC Driving Range 460km 520km Price Guidance (RMB post- subsidies) 149,800 172,800 165,800 185,800

In addition to its advanced XPILOT 2.5 autonomous driving assistance system, the G3i has an upgraded in-car infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon 820A auto-grade chip, as well as a full-scenario voice assistant which supports continuous dialogue and customized voice commands.

As XPeng’s first mass-produced model, the G3 smart SUV was launched in 2018. Since its launch, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China's mid-to-high-end market for more than two years. In the first quarter of 2021, the G3 stood in first place in terms of insurance registration numbers among A-class pure electric SUVs in China.

The G3 has received 15 major firmware OTA upgrades since its launch, adding 55 new functions as of March 31, 2021. The utilization rate of its AI-powered voice assistant has exceeded 99%. In 2020, the G3’s auto parking function was ranked top by i-VISTA.

Tailored for China’s tech-savvy younger generations, the G3i offers more than 50 exterior and interior color combinations.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

