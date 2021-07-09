Why Warren Buffett Does Not Target Asset Allocations

Investment advisors and portfolio managers often split portfolios into different investing categories. The logic behind this is quite simple. In theory, different assets have different risk-adjusted returns.

Therefore, mixing low-risk assets with high-risk ones can reduce portfolio volatility and improve returns on a risk-adjusted basis.

Mixing assets

The world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater, has used this approach quite successfully for many decades. The firm’s Pure Alpha and All-Weather strategies use a combination of leverage, bonds, commodities, stocks and other assets to produce positive nominal returns in all markets with low levels of volatility.

This approach can work if one has a lot of flexibility.

For example, Bridgewater has succeeded in the strategy because it has robust Wall Street connections, highly talented managers and access to the best ideas. However, many copy-cat funds have struggled because they lack these advantages.

One issue is having set weights the investor must achieve no matter what the market environment. Here’s where individual investors have somewhat of an edge over regulated and restricted funds.

Individual investors and unrestricted funds can invest wherever they want. As such, there’s no requirement to focus on a specific area of the market or set of assets. If a fund can only invest in equities and has to be 100% invested at all times, it will make mistakes as it may have buy ideas even if they’re not the best.

An investor will encounter the same issue if they target allocations or other investing categories.

For example, an investor who wants a 20% allocation to bonds today will struggle to find attractive assets. This may lead them to buy low-quality assets.

This is why Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has always avoided targeted portfolio allocations.

Avoiding portfolio targeting

The Oracle of Omaha explained this point at the 2004 Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting:

“We have a number of things that we feel competent to make judgments on, and we have a number of things that we’re not competent to make judgments on. So we narrow — we hope to narrow the field to investments that we think we can understand. And there are a reasonable number of those, although there are a lot that we can’t understand. Anything I would say today, you know, can change tomorrow. We don’t think about the categories by themselves. Now, in a period like summer to mid-fall of 2002, when junk bonds became very attractive, we bought a lot of them. But we didn’t make some great decision to buy junk bonds; we just started seeing things, individual items, that started screaming at us, you know, “buy, buy, buy.” And then that came to an end. And so we don’t go to the office in the morning thinking what category — how do we prioritize our categories. You know, we have an open mind and whatever we see that day that overcomes, or that crosses the threshold to where we take money out of short-term cash and move into it.”

This quote neatly sums up Buffett’s view on the topic. Investors should buy what they know, whether it be stocks, bonds, real estate or anything else. Buying assets one understands at an attractive price is always a sound strategy.

Conversely, buying an asset just because it fits some model or fits into a bucket without really understanding the asset, or thinking it offers value, is never a sound strategy.

What works best

There’s never going to be a one-size-fits-all strategy for all investors. The process of buying assets to a set model or because they fall into specific categories might work for some investors.

Nevertheless, it’s worth considering the fact that the best investors of all time have always stuck to the assets and asset classes they know and understand.

Following the same strategy may not guarantee returns, but it could help swing the odds of success in one’s favor.