CuriosityStream Celebrates World Chimpanzee Day with July 14th Premiere of Original New Series 'Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall'

CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced the July 14th, 2021 premiere of the Curiosity original new series, Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall created in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI).The five-part series explores the work of the iconic Dr. Jane Goodall and the remarkable team at JGI’s Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in the Republic of the Congo -- the largest chimpanzee rescue center in Africa, and one of the most important facilities for orphaned chimpanzees in the world.

The series features unprecedented access behind the scenes at Tchimpounga and interviews with and never-before-seen archival footage of Dr. Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace and 2021 Templeton prize recipient in recognition of her life’s work on understanding non-human animals and global advocacy.

Dr. Goodall said, “I have always recognized the extraordinary personalities of individual chimpanzees, something that I was challenged on when I first shared my findings. But when you see this series, you will understand how unique and special each one of them is. I hope that through this beautiful series people understand, as I do, as our staff does, that every chimpanzee has value and deserves a good, full life. I have several reasons for hope, one of them is the indomitable human spirit. The Jane Goodall Institute staff at Tchimpounga Sanctuary is the best example of this hope -- they have devoted their lives to rescuing and caring for these chimpanzees who have suffered so horribly. And I hope that this series will inspire people to help us make a difference for those who cannot speak for themselves."

In the five episodes, witness the growth of the sanctuary, a safe haven for chimpanzees rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, and uncover the day-to-day challenges that head veterinarian and Tchimpounga Director Dr. Rebeca Atencia and her expert team face in the fight to save our closest cousin in the animal kingdom. Through intimate portraits of key chimpanzee characters, get to know their unique personalities and understand the complex process of rehabilitation. From bullet wounds and tetanus to depression and loneliness, the center’s vets and caregivers are challenged daily. Through decades of meaningful rescue and rehabilitation, the Tchimpounga team has built an unmatched knowledge base that has transformed the world’s approach to captive great ape welfare and efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trade through community-focused programs. This singular facility and these remarkable chimpanzees attract partners from top universities to help further our understanding of great apes and ourselves. Emotional, uplifting and occasionally heart-wrenching, these stories are decades in the making and some are being told in full for the first time ever.

“The incredible access to Dr. Goodall’s team’s trailblazing work at Tchimpounga combined with the compelling, emotional stories told in every episode will keep our viewers coming back for more,” said Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for CuriosityStream. “We’re thrilled to deliver unique perspectives and groundbreaking content, and we’re proud to collaborate with our longtime partners at Off the Fence to bring this series to CuriosityStream.”

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (5x60’) was filmed in a combination of 4K Ultra HD and HD plus historical archive. Jorge Franzini is executive producer for CuriosityStream. Allison Bean, Andrew Zikking, and Debbie Hinnigan are executive producers for Off The Fence Productions. Debbie Hinnigan is also series producer. Dr. Rebeca Atencia served as scientific advisor and creative consultant to the series and Fernando Turmo as wildlife videographer and producer. The Jane Goodall Institute USA Communications & Policy team provided production support.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches 16 million paying subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Off The Fence

Off the Fence is a leading non-fiction content company of global scale and reach, producing and distributing exceptional factual programming. Owned by ZDF Enterprises since 2019, and established in 1994, Off the Fence is a 360 factual content company. OTF develops, finances, produces and co-produces international non-fiction programs across a range of genres including natural history, science, travel & adventure, lifestyle, history, people & culture, crime and feature docs.

About Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, is an iconic voice for holistic, compassionate, and sustainable solutions. Through her global advocacy as an ethologist and environmentalist, she is shaping attitudes and policy on issues ranging from human rights to the climate crisis, and inspiring action through the power of hope. Jane Goodall was born on April 3rd, 1934, in London, England. At the age of 26, Jane followed her passion for wildlife and Africa to Gombe, Tanzania. There, under the mentorship of paleoanthropologist Dr. Louis Leakey, she began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild. Her revelatory observation in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific landscape and forever redefined our understanding of the relationship between humans and other animals. In 1977, Dr. Goodall established the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), a global community-led conservation, research, and animal welfare organization to advance her vision of a better future for all. In 1991, Dr. Goodall created Roots & Shoots, JGI's international youth program, now active in more than 50 countries, to develop the compassionate changemakers our world needs. From scientist to world-renowned activist, Jane has been a leader in the community-led conservation and animal welfare movements for decades.

About the Jane Goodall Institute and Tchimpounga

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community-conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall. By protecting chimpanzees and inspiring action to conserve the natural world we all share, we improve the lives of people, other animals and the environment. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Goodall, JGI makes a difference through community-centered conservation and the innovative use of science and technology. We work closely with local communities around the world, inspiring hope through the collective power of individual action. Through Roots & Shoots, our youth-led community action and empowerment program, young people in over 60 countries are acquiring the knowledge and skills to become compassionate changemakers in their communities. For more information visit janegoodall.org. Follow us on social @janegoodallinst.

JGI’s Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center, featured in this series, was founded in 1993 and has provided rescue, rehabilitation, and daily care for more than 200 chimpanzees in the last nearly three decades. Under the leadership of Dr. Rebeca Atencia, executive director of JGI Congo and Tchimpounga head veterinarian, JGI works to provide world-class care for the chimpanzees, fight illegal trafficking of Congo’s wildlife, especially chimpanzees, and advance public awareness and environmental education with communities and young people throughout the country.

