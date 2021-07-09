Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards for Azure Migration and Solution Assessments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards for Azure Migration and Solution Assessments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the Year and Solution Assessments Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our clients are looking for a+strategic+partner to help them securely make the most of their data across environments that are more dispersed than ever. Microsoft Azure is the preferred choice for many of our clients as they significantly invest in cloud-first strategies, and we’ve devoted robust+services+capabilities along with the technical firepower to deliver real value as they digitally mature into the new future of business,” said Insight CEO Ken Lamneck.

In winning the Migration to Azure category, Insight continues to accelerate growth of its Azure service capabilities to help drive agility and cost-effectiveness at scale for clients. As a top Azure Migration Program partner globally, Insight’s services-led Azure consumed revenue is on pace for greater than 150% growth this fiscal year. With organizations adopting more digital ways of working, accessibility to the cloud and accelerating+knowledge derived at the intelligent edge is critical. Insight’s Azure Cloud Solution Provider business subsequently is growing exponentially as the company simplifies clients’ digital transformation journeys, from environment assessments, solutions development and implementation to ongoing support and optimization.

As the Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, Insight pioneered a unique Data Estate Assessment to evaluate, evolve and offer continued support of data ecosystems at every stage of maturity, from small, bespoke data modernization activities to large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things solutioning. Insight leverages its deep data and analytics capability to help clients achieve a cohesive, single source of truth for data to promote self-service, agile reporting and/or embarking on innovation leveraging Azure Machine Learning and AI.

Insight’s cadre of more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals includes a dedicated SQL specialist team assisting Insight’s 10,000+ SQL clients with accelerated cloud migration. The company maintains Microsoft Advanced Specializations in: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure, and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure.

Globally, Insight maintains 17 Microsoft Gold competencies spanning security, application development and integration, cloud business applications, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. In May, Insight also won a Microsoft+Security+20%2F20+award as Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year for a second year in a row, and was named a finalist for Microsoft Security Go To Market Partner of the Year and Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our employees help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210709005356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005356/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment