Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (

AIMC, Financial), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited second quarter financial results on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 209-9085 domestically or (647) 689-5687 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on Friday, July 23, 2021 through midnight on August 6, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 domestically or (416) 621-4642 for international access (Conference ID: 6198664). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-E

Contacts:
Altra Investor Relations
781-917-0541
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3ODA1MyM0MjkwNTI3IzIwMTY1MjI=
79124bcc-68a0-4ec9-b356-fd1750d890db
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment