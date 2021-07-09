Yannick Noah Takes a Seat Beside His Son on Altitude International's Advisory Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yannick Noah Takes a Seat Beside His Son on Altitude International's Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 9, 2021

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced legendary tennis star Yannick Noah will join his son, NBA great Joakim, on its illustrious Sports, Education and Technology Advisory Board. Both Noahs will be playing major roles in the Company's charitable and relief efforts and have already begun working on ALTD's Water to Africa relief program.

Yannick Noah won the French Open in 1983 and is the captain of both France's Davis Cup and Fed Cup teams. He was awarded the Philippe Chatrier Award (the ITF's highest accolade) in 2005 and was since inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

In 1971, Arthur Ashe discovered 11-year-old Yannick Noah on a tennis court in the former French colony of Cameroon. Seven years later, the two played doubles together at Wimbledon. Five years after that, Noah became the last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam singles title and remains France's highest ranked player of all time.

But Noah didn't just follow Ashe's lead on court. Like the iconic champion of benevolence and equality, Yannick has made his life about much more than tennis. Noah famously became a pop singer after his retirement, but less well known is his ongoing passion and commitment to charity work.

In 1996, he began Fête le Mur, a foundation that introduces underprivileged children to tennis and helps them find jobs in sports. He has also provided great support for Enfants de la Terre, a charity started by his mother in 1988, as well as AIDS and environmental charities.

Today the Noahs are actively supporting the Oyebog Tennis Academy in Cameroon and their good friend Joseph Oyebog, who famously said on his home page video "WE NEED WATER."

"My relationship with Yannick goes all the way back to my IMG days when he was training with my father-in-law Nick Bollettieri at our Academy," said Greg Breunich, ALTD CEO. "I can't think of a better way for us to be reunited than by working together on some of the most important projects we may ever be involved with. I have so much respect for him and Joakim as towering champions, both on and off the court, and look toward to sharing their innate goodness and benevolence with those who need it the most."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether resulting from new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL37939&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yannick-noah-takes-a-seat-beside-his-son-on-altitude-internationals-advisory-board-301328805.html

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL37939&Transmission_Id=202107091253PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL37939&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment