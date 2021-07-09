Arista Networks Inc (ANET) President and CEO Jayshree Ullal Sold $511,404 of Shares

President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayshree Ullal (insider trades) sold 1,375 shares of ANET on 07/06/2021 at an average price of $371.93 a share. The total sale was $511,404.
