Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys Schlumberger, APA Corp

New Purchases: SLB,

SLB, Added Positions: SPY, VOO, RSP, APA, IEMG, VWO,

SPY, VOO, RSP, APA, IEMG, VWO, Reduced Positions: IJR, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schlumberger, APA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roth Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Roth Financial Partners LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roth Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roth+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,047 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 341,413 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,854 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 136,546 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 57,860 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in APA Corp by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.