Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys Schlumberger, APA Corp

For the details of Roth Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roth+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Roth Financial Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,047 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 341,413 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,854 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 136,546 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 57,860 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: APA Corp (APA)
Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in APA Corp by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Roth Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Roth Financial Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roth Financial Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roth Financial Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roth Financial Partners LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment