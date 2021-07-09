Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Clarivate PLC, Thor Industries Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tempur Sealy International Inc, Diageo PLC, Pan American Silver Corp

- New Purchases: CLVT, ADBE, NPA, ABT, CRM, V, T, ACN, SHOP, LLY, MA, GWRE, NOW, ZTS,
- Added Positions: THO, MSFT, FB, AMZN, AMT, INTC, JNJ, UL, GOOG, UNH, SBUX, GOOGL, CINF, VZ, BLK, PAYX, NSC, MRK, CVX, MO, KMX, AON, MKL, KO, NVR, DS, ORLY, TXN, SSNC, GOLD, DIS, LOW, RH, ECPG, CDW, CCI, PM, ALGT, APD, AMWD, UPS, TGT, PFE, EQC, FAST, BEN,
- Reduced Positions: TPX, BRK.B, DEO, CMCSA, DD, EL, HXL, CTVA, L, SCHW, ENB, TRV, INGR, BIL, JLL, D, CSCO, AXP, Y, MDT, CERN, AWI, AEM, GHC, ANET, KL,
- Sold Out: PAAS, TJX, XOM,
For the details of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salvus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,302 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,447 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,236 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 91,635 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 78,839 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 72,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Providence Acquisition Corp (NPA)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.181500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 21,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3727.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Reduced: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 27.85%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 60,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.973100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salvus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment