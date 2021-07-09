Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Clarivate PLC, Thor Industries Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tempur Sealy International Inc, Diageo PLC, Pan American Silver Corp

New Purchases: CLVT, ADBE, NPA, ABT, CRM, V, T, ACN, SHOP, LLY, MA, GWRE, NOW, ZTS,

CLVT, ADBE, NPA, ABT, CRM, V, T, ACN, SHOP, LLY, MA, GWRE, NOW, ZTS, Added Positions: THO, MSFT, FB, AMZN, AMT, INTC, JNJ, UL, GOOG, UNH, SBUX, GOOGL, CINF, VZ, BLK, PAYX, NSC, MRK, CVX, MO, KMX, AON, MKL, KO, NVR, DS, ORLY, TXN, SSNC, GOLD, DIS, LOW, RH, ECPG, CDW, CCI, PM, ALGT, APD, AMWD, UPS, TGT, PFE, EQC, FAST, BEN,

THO, MSFT, FB, AMZN, AMT, INTC, JNJ, UL, GOOG, UNH, SBUX, GOOGL, CINF, VZ, BLK, PAYX, NSC, MRK, CVX, MO, KMX, AON, MKL, KO, NVR, DS, ORLY, TXN, SSNC, GOLD, DIS, LOW, RH, ECPG, CDW, CCI, PM, ALGT, APD, AMWD, UPS, TGT, PFE, EQC, FAST, BEN, Reduced Positions: TPX, BRK.B, DEO, CMCSA, DD, EL, HXL, CTVA, L, SCHW, ENB, TRV, INGR, BIL, JLL, D, CSCO, AXP, Y, MDT, CERN, AWI, AEM, GHC, ANET, KL,

TPX, BRK.B, DEO, CMCSA, DD, EL, HXL, CTVA, L, SCHW, ENB, TRV, INGR, BIL, JLL, D, CSCO, AXP, Y, MDT, CERN, AWI, AEM, GHC, ANET, KL, Sold Out: PAAS, TJX, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, Thor Industries Inc, Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Tempur Sealy International Inc, Diageo PLC, Pan American Silver Corp, TJX Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salvus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,302 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,447 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,236 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 91,635 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 78,839 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 72,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.181500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 21,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3727.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 27.85%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 60,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.973100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.