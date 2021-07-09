Logo
Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Paysafe, Fiserv Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, CVS Health Corp, McKesson Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Campbell Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Paysafe, Fiserv Inc, Williams Inc, Twitter Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, CVS Health Corp, McKesson Corp, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,777 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,684 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,915 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 55,514 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 151,404 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 455,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 160,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 68.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 195,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 161.81%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1554.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Reduced: Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc by 29.27%. The sale prices were between $3.48 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 69,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
