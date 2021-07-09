Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Paysafe, Fiserv Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, CVS Health Corp, McKesson Corp

- New Purchases: PSFE, FISV, WMB, TWTR, ABNB, NCLH, PRTY, CAT, BF.B, HD, GBTC,
- Added Positions: HT, MSFT, DIS, AZO, DEO, VZ, SWKS, VMW, PK, GNOG,
- Reduced Positions: BHR, BMY, CDOR, VTRS,
- Sold Out: QCOM, CVS, MCK, WMT, AMZN, VIAC, COST, STPK, JWS, SPLK, XLU, ACST,
For the details of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,777 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,684 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,915 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 55,514 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 151,404 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 455,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 160,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 68.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 195,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 161.81%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1554.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Reduced: Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc by 29.27%. The sale prices were between $3.48 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 69,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.
