John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversifi

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, The Walt Disney Co, BioNTech SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs. As of 2021Q2, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs owns 168 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+w.+brooker+%26+co.%2C+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 190,010 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 164,804 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 324,758 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  4. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 241,901 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,299 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.36 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $84.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 19,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $62.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $399.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.43 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 109.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 60,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.805900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 67,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3074.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $54.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.11%. The sale prices were between $98.66 and $104.02, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs still held 55,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E by 37.45%. The sale prices were between $61 and $64.56, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs still held 2,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 60%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs still held 192 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs.

