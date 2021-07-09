Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, XLC, OSTK, XLI, ROK, BCO, PCAR, PENN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Overstock.com Inc, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 541,110 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,622 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 307,118 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) - 619,521 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.85% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 129,663 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 34,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 50,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 43,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $73.24 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 26,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 248.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.45%. The holding were 541,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 117.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 619,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 209,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 94.53%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 21,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 173,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $173.97, with an estimated average price of $164.9.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $68.42.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.