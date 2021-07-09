Logo
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Overstock.com Inc, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deane+retirement+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 541,110 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.01%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,622 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 307,118 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  4. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) - 619,521 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.85%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 129,663 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 34,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 50,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 43,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $73.24 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 26,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 248.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.45%. The holding were 541,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 117.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 619,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 209,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 94.53%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 21,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 173,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $173.97, with an estimated average price of $164.9.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $68.42.

Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
