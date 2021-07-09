Logo
First Citizens Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 113 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Citizens Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Citizens Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 136,952 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  2. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 88,582 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 69,452 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  4. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 67,206 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 98,694 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.470700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.801400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $106.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Citizens Financial Corp. Also check out:

1. First Citizens Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Citizens Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Citizens Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Citizens Financial Corp keeps buying
