First Citizens Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SMLF, EFV, LNT, QUAL, XOM, CRM, VEEV, HSY, SNPS,
- Added Positions: PULS, DE, VLUE, USMV, EFG, MTUM, IEFA, IYZ, IYE, IDU, VTI, IYM, VXUS, DHR,
- Reduced Positions: IYW, IJR, IJH, HDV, ABBV, NEE, IDV, CVX, DUK, GS, HD, DIS, KO, T, MCD, ABT, VZ, MO, KMB, RTX,
- Sold Out: IVW,
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 136,952 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 88,582 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 69,452 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 67,206 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 98,694 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.470700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.801400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $106.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.
