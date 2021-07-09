Paper Excellence Receives $1.95 Billion of Financing Commitments and Reaffirms Domtar Closing Date

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paper Excellence Receives $1.95 Billion of Financing Commitments and Reaffirms Domtar Closing Date

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Paper Excellence, a global diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers, today announced that Paper Excellence and its subsidiaries (“Paper Excellence”) have received a debt commitment letter from leading financial institutions for the commitment of an aggregate of $1.95 billion of financing.

The $1.95 billion in financing consists of a five-year senior secured asset-based revolving facility in the aggregate principal amount of $400 million; a seven-year senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $775 million; and a seven-year senior secured bridge facility in an aggregate principal amount of $775 million. The proceeds of this financing are expected to be used to consummate the acquisition of Domtar by Paper Excellence and other transactions contemplated by that acquisition. This may include an offer to purchase and/or solicitation of waivers of the change of control provisions with respect to the existing notes of Domtar and/or a change of control offer to purchase the existing notes of Domtar after the consummation of the acquisition, if necessary.

As previously announced on May 11, 2021, by Paper Excellence and Domtar (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS), a leading provider of fiber based products, Paper Excellence and Domtar will enter into a strategic business combination under which the Paper Excellence group of companies will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Domtar common stock for $55.50 per share, in cash.

The transaction is still expected to close in the second half of this year, subject to Domtar shareholder approval, receipt of the required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Domtar has scheduled its virtually-held special meeting of stockholders on July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The commitments under the previously-referenced debt commitment letter expire upon the date that is five business days after the latest end date in the merger agreement (which is February 10, 2022 (subject to extension)) or, if earlier, (a) the date on which the merger agreement has terminated in accordance with its terms and/or (b) the date of the consummation of the merger and payment of the consideration therefor and related transactions (but not, for the avoidance of doubt, prior to the consummation thereof) with or without the funding or effectiveness of the applicable facilities. The definitive documentation governing the debt financing has not been finalized and, accordingly, the actual terms of the debt financing may differ from those described above.

Advisors

Barclays is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Paper Excellence and Latham & Watkins LLP, McMillan LLP, Miller Titerle LLP and Mehigan LLP, are serving as legal advisors to Paper Excellence.

About Paper Excellence

Paper Excellence, headquartered in British Columbia, is a diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing and packaging papers. The company operates seven mills in Canada producing and shipping over 2.8 million tonnes annually with a workforce of more than 2,800. Paper Excellence is poised to continue to grow with its strategy of operational excellence and high-quality, cost-effective products. For more information on Paper Excellence, please visit www.paperexcellence.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210709005395r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005395/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment