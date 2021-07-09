New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for this Weeks' 197th TV Broadcast, Sunday, July 11, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces its 197th airing of this weeks’, Sunday, July 11, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, 10-11AM ET.



New to The Street’s TV Sunday show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPink:INND) interview with Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO

2). Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc.’s ( WINR, Financial) interview with Roman Franklin, President & CEO

3). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

4). FANDOM SPO R TS Media Corp. ’s (CSE:FDM) ( FDMSF, Financial) (FSE:TQ43) interview with David Vinokurov, CEO and President .

5). BlockQuake Holdings LLC’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO

6). Winston Gold Corp.’s (OTCPink:WGMCF) (CSE: WGC) interviews with Murray Nye, CEO and Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman,

7). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) interview with Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President

8). Cryptocurrency, SUKAI’s (Cypto:SKYX) ($SKYX ) interview with Mr. Wayne Wilson, Captain.

This week, on New to The Street TV, Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INND) is back on the show, who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. And, he provides a further discussion about their recently launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

“New To The Street” provides Mr. Roman Franklin, President and CEO at Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. ( WINR, Financial) the opportunity to talk to viewer about their established brand within the esports industry, operator of esports gaming centers, and owner of multiple esports teams. He continues the interview about the growth of the Company’s esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Once again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alian Ghiai, provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . Again, he gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) ( FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) is back on the show, talking to viewers about “HOW” the Fandom Sports team utilizes its prediction models and pattern recognition by machine learning which creates a dependant prediction platform for competing wagering.

New to the Street TV welcomes back Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO at BlockQuake Holdings LLC. Mr. Brasse provides in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their Company’s crypto exchange platform , and its unique characteristics which provide end-user confidence in trading a basket of cryptocurrencies on their exchange. He gives information about their upcoming token offering and their progress with the necessary regulatory approvals.

Another interview with StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President, who talks to New to The Street TV about their Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Mr. Waller talks about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

Appearing again on New to The Street TV, Both Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman at Winston Gold Corp. (OTCPink:WGMCF) (CSE: WGC), talking to the televised audience about their gold mining projects in Montana. They give constructive time-tables on their advancing projects with the objective to becoming a viable gold producer.

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Wayne Wilson, Captain, at Sukai (Cypto:SKYX) ($SKYX). Mr. Wilson explains Sukai’s mobil app and its strategy which allows users to monetize their social media data through their $SkyX Token. He gives in-depth discussion to our TV audience about the architecture of the SkyX Token and the method applied to convert conventional user revenues generated by activities on Sukai to a transparent and secure form using blockchain technology.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com ; Twitter: @inndstock

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. ( WINR, Financial):

Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. is a North American esports organization which implemented a unique approach to ensure the ultimate fan friendly esports experience. The Company’s mission is to increase gamer and fan involvement at a grassroots level, and foster a sense of community as they compete with top-class talent. Simplicity Esports is represented by notable teams and player that compete on an international circuit. WINR staff and player are well known in the esports community whereas they leverage their notorieties, promoting and strengthening fan support and dedication to Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. – https://ggsimplicity.com

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) ( FDMSF, Financial) (FSE:TQ43):

Fandom Sports Media (CSE: FDM) ( FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) is deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's proprietary Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction- https://www.fandomesports.com/#/

About BlockQuake Holdings LLC:

BlockQuake Holdings, Inc. was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities through the development of a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform. The Company’s mission is to be the unified trading platform for digital assets that is trusted by all facets of the trading and investing communities. The BlockQuake team understands the issues that exist in the digital asset space ranging from cybersecurity, to maintaining multiple trading accounts, to a lack of fiat onramps and trading pair options. As a One-Stop Shop, BlockQuake’s trading platform fills this void. BlockQuake’s global Exchange will provide traders with multiple fiats paired with multiple cryptocurrencies – which in turn can be paired against alternative cryptocurrencies. BlockQuake continue to onboard fiats and list more and more cryptos, its users will have the most trading options on a single platform. Powered by a team that has traditional financial backgrounds with experience in audit, compliance, and regulation, BlockQuake wants to provide its users with the same level of trust and transparency they’ve experienced with traditional financial markets - https://www.blockquake.com/ .

About GrapeFruit USA, Inc. (OTCPink:GPFT)

Grapefruit USA, Inc.’s (OTCPink:GPFT) corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs- https://grapefr u itblvd.com/ & https://hourglassonlinestore.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID(R): offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID(R): a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust (R): is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Winston Gold Corp. (OTCPink:WGMCF) (CSE:WGC)

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana - https://winstongoldmining.com/

ABOUT SUKAI (Cypto: SKYX)

Sukai is a social media application which will be available on both Android and Apple (IoS) and allow users to control, monetize their date for their personal benefit, while still interacting with social media by chat, posting, engagement and various activities as they currently do on various social media platforms. Sukai aims to create a monetary system, incentivizing active users to take control of their data and privacy, and in turn, make money for themselves by doing so, benefiting from 3rd party buyers and advertisers as currently done by mainstream media platforms. Not only creating a real return by SkyX token but allowing the user to further participate through “Traditional Staking” locking up SkyX token for a specific period of time and earning a high-yield return on tokens staked - https://skyxtoken.io/#

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv. c om/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

