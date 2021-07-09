Logo
Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 4770318 after 9:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and enter the pass code 4770318. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).

A replay of the conference call will be available from July 28 through August 12, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 4770318. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 4770318.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hess.com%2F.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company’s current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.

