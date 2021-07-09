Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Closing of Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LOAN), or Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company specializing in originating, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real estate, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,875,000 common shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $7.20 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 281,250 common shares offered in the public offering, at the same public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to reduce the outstanding balance of its existing credit line, and in the event that additional proceeds remain, to increase its loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes and working capital.



B. Riley Securities, Inc. is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256396), which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 21, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on June 1, 2021.

A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and formed a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, by contacting the book-running manager by contacting the book-running manager by telephone at (703) 312-9580, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Manhattan Bridge Capital, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Manhattan Bridge Capital’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Manhattan Bridge Capital could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option to purchase of additional shares and planned use of the net proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and other risk factors discussed in Manhattan Bridge Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Manhattan Bridge Capital disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.