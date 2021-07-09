Logo
Hudson Value Partners, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells PPL Corp, Corning Inc, WestRock Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hudson Value Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ABB, sells PPL Corp, Corning Inc, WestRock Co, 3M Co, Ingevity Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hudson Value Partners, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Value Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Value Partners, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,553 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,179 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  3. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,429 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,445 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 62,605 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 872.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 68,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 125,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Sold Out: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Reduced: Corning Inc (GLW)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Corning Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Hudson Value Partners, LLC still held 80,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Hudson Value Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.4%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hudson Value Partners, LLC still held 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Value Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hudson Value Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Value Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Value Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Value Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider