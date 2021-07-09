Hudson Value Partners, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells PPL Corp, Corning Inc, WestRock Co

New Purchases: BLDR, AMD, ARKG, RSP, GBIL, XLE, VO, FSS, VOO, BNDX, STWD, VIG,

BLDR, AMD, ARKG, RSP, GBIL, XLE, VO, FSS, VOO, BNDX, STWD, VIG, Added Positions: FE, ABB, VTI, MRK, V, SPY, RIO, QCOM, OLED, LHX, BA, MDT, IPO, CME, ARRY, SDGR, SSNC, APD, VBR, GH, DOCU, PYPL, VZ, CIBR, EWL, CCI, NFLX, BP, AMAT, XOM,

FE, ABB, VTI, MRK, V, SPY, RIO, QCOM, OLED, LHX, BA, MDT, IPO, CME, ARRY, SDGR, SSNC, APD, VBR, GH, DOCU, PYPL, VZ, CIBR, EWL, CCI, NFLX, BP, AMAT, XOM, Reduced Positions: GLW, BRKS, HON, ZBRA, SWK, URI, XLK, AMZN, BRK.B, VHT, BMY, ALL, DAL, MKL,

GLW, BRKS, HON, ZBRA, SWK, URI, XLK, AMZN, BRK.B, VHT, BMY, ALL, DAL, MKL, Sold Out: PPL, WRK, MMM, NGVT, CL, VXX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ABB, sells PPL Corp, Corning Inc, WestRock Co, 3M Co, Ingevity Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hudson Value Partners, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Value Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,553 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,179 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,429 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,445 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 62,605 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 872.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 68,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 125,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Corning Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Hudson Value Partners, LLC still held 80,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.4%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hudson Value Partners, LLC still held 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.