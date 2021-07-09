Logo
Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys WD-40 Co, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Tyson Foods Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Manchester, NH, based Investment company Curbstone Financial Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys WD-40 Co, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vericel Corp, sells Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curbstone Financial Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 185 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curbstone Financial Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curbstone+financial+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curbstone Financial Management Corp
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 458,472 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 602,300 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,044 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 406,600 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,081 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.181300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $475.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curbstone Financial Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curbstone Financial Management Corp keeps buying
