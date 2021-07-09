Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys WD-40 Co, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Tyson Foods Inc
- New Purchases: WDFC, EMQQ, PYPL, ISTB, VCEL, ILMN, RF, GM, SPSB,
- Added Positions: IGSB, STIP, HOLX, SCHP, MUB, KO, SMB, SCHX, EXAS, SCHE, SCHM, SHM, SPIB, AMZN, SCHA, PFF, VTEB, MCI, DHI, CL, CMCSA, CVX, INTC, PFE, SMG, SCHD, TJX, USB, CSGS, IDV, TFI, PSX, VRSK, V, AVAV, AMD, SDY, UL, WMT, GSAT,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, AAPL, HD, MSFT, ABT, SCHG, KKR, TREX, TGT, GGG, ACN, NSC, TSM, GOOG, CNXC, SPLV, VT, GILD, AMGN, ADP, TFC, BMO, BDX, BRK.B, CNI, CE, LLY, GOOGL, TXN, UNP, MPV, AMCCF, DE, OTIS, MCO, BAC, FAST, SPHD, SJM,
- Sold Out: TSN,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 458,472 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 602,300 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,044 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 406,600 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,081 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.181300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $475.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Curbstone Financial Management Corp. Also check out:
