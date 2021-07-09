Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: CLM, CRF, MDYV, FB, EAGG, EDV, ILMN, WPM, TGT, VZ, ET, KMI, VCSH, VGT,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp, Cubic Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pure+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 749,962 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 905,753 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 153,346 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,043,440 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 607,662 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 249,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 247,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.71 and $137.79, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 153,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 607,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 482,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.471700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 221,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $88.04, with an estimated average price of $87.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 104,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 3,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.335300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.517800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 7,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.