Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: CLM, CRF, MDYV, FB, EAGG, EDV, ILMN, WPM, TGT, VZ, ET, KMI, VCSH, VGT,
- Added Positions: SPY, BND, IGSB, IEFA, VGSH, VNQ, SCHP, HYG, CMF, PFF, VWO, EMB, GUNR, V, IWN, QUAL, AGG, VXF, SPAB, QQQ, SHY, ESGD, ACWI, VB, NAC, QCOM, VOT, BRK.B, VOO, VV, SLV, MO, WIP, SCHA, IWD, EEM, GOOG, PM, PCK, DIS, PPL, NVDA, JNJ, CVX, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, GNR, SPYV, VEA, ITOT, FREL, SPTM, USRT, IVE, SPDW, VTV, SCZ, SPIP, VO, VEU, SPMD, IGE, GWX, BNDX, BSV, IJJ, IJH, IGOV, IAGG, VOE, BKF, AAPL, COST, PKI, T, EEMS, VSS, CAT, SPEM, SCHV, SCHM, SCHH, SCHF, MBB, IWS, IWF, AVLR, IEMG, IJS, CSCO, IWP, NOW, ABT, LDOS, BAC, BDX, VBR, BA, STIP, BMY, IWV, IWB, WMT, LMT, EW, GOOGL, MMM, SCHO, IXUS, JPM, HD, SCHE, SCHB,
- Sold Out: IAU, CVS, CUB, JNPR,
For the details of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pure+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 749,962 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 905,753 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 153,346 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77%
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,043,440 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 607,662 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 249,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 247,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.71 and $137.79, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 153,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 607,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 482,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.471700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 221,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $88.04, with an estimated average price of $87.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 104,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 3,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.335300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.517800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 7,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment