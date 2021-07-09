Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp, Cubic Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pure+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 749,962 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 905,753 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 153,346 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.77%
  4. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,043,440 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 607,662 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%
New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 249,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 247,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.71 and $137.79, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 153,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 607,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 482,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.471700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 221,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $88.04, with an estimated average price of $87.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 104,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 3,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.335300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.517800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 7,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider